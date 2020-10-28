Dave Biggers, Livermore
I've been quite heartened recently to see the efforts and willingness on both sides to find a win/win alternative for our new downtown.
While I was a supporter of the Central Park and its "West Side Hotel,” the main driver for me was that the housing in the northwest section would eat up and otherwise dominate most of the open space beyond Stockmen's, and thus, we'd miss an opportunity to create something really unique and special on that old Safeway lot. Learning that there may be other nearby properties available that could provide for even more housing and take the pressure off the central open space is very encouraging, and I absolutely support those efforts to investigate.
For me, it's worth a little extra time to check it out because whatever the decision, it'll be with us for decades to come. Let's opt for the opportunity to be special, and not for just another urban infill.