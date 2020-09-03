Jan Coleman-Knight, Pleasanton
Amid this chaos and uncertainty, why would anyone run for public office? Only a leader committed to our community – Karla Brown. She listens to various viewpoints, demonstrates integrity and supports smart, slow growth, while encouraging vibrancy and preserving our historic downtown.
Karla’s common sense rejects expensive recycled sewer water in Pleasanton’s drinking water system. She is an experienced member of the Pleasanton City Council and does her homework, often questioning points easily overlooked.
Why is she running for mayor? Because she cares about Pleasanton now and in the future. Vote for Karla Brown for mayor. We need clear certainty in these troubled times.