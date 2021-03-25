Kaylee DeLand, Livermore
It’s easy to be overwhelmed by bad news.
During these challenging times, I think it’s important to remember that our world is overall becoming a better place and great strides have been made when it comes to reducing global poverty.
As of 2017, 86,400 people escape extreme poverty every day. Between 1999 and 2012, enrollment in primary schools in sub-Saharan Africa rose by 75%. In the last 20 years, maternal mortality rates have decreased by 38%. The amount of people living in extreme poverty fell under 10% for the first time in 2015.
Overall, things are getting better for more people.
The pandemic has put many Americans in difficult situations. These challenges should serve as a reminder to be empathetic and to care for those in need. It is important for Congress to maintain and further the progress made toward global poverty reduction by protecting the International Affairs Budget.