Vic Avila, Livermore
I interviewed representatives of the Chambers of Commerce of three wine country destinations this last week, Sonoma, Paso Robles and Atascadero. All three cities have downtown parks. All three cities attract tourists that stay overnight, purchase wines, patronize restaurants and shops, buy gasoline, spend money.
The representatives stated the downtown park was an economic benefit to the city. Some of their comments were: “The park succeeds because it is surrounded by businesses.” “Businesses have their coffee meetings in the park.” “We have movie nights in the park.” “It’s a lunch spot.” “It’s a jewel.” “We just had the Central Coast Craft Beer Festival in the park last weekend.” “It’s an open green.” “It brings in visitor dollars.” “It develops community pride and spirit.” “Non-profit organizations hold events at the park.” “Tourists are thrilled with the park.” “It’s a destination spot for younger and older people.”
If Veterans Park was established in downtown, rather than 139 apartments, coupled with Stockmen’s Park at the east end of the development, the city and community could host numerous events in the greenbelt from S. Livermore Avenue to S. L Street — wine, food, beer, art festivals, concerts in the park, movies in the park, regional bike tours/rallies/races, marathon/10k foot races, etc., etc.
Why shouldn’t Livermore “have its cake and eat it too”?