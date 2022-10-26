Michael Ferrucci, Livermore
Count me in as another longtime supporter of John Marchand who can no longer do so.
Michael Ferrucci, Livermore
Count me in as another longtime supporter of John Marchand who can no longer do so.
I have been a Livermore resident since 1981, over 40 years. I have known John for at least 30+ of those years. Our kids went to the same elementary school, and we served together on the school’s PTO, among other school, civic and social endeavors. We are and continue to be friends. Probably the most interesting time I spent with John was when he was my political mentor in the 90’s. He urged me to run for city council in 1997, and he was an invaluable coach and one of my best campaign volunteers. He also worked with and introduced me to many of the city’s slow growth and leading environmental activists at that time, such as Don Miller, Margaret Tracy and councilman Tom Reitter. John helped me almost win my election bid, losing by less than 5 votes behind the incumbent. John and I believed we could make Livermore better by not succumbing to the pressures of developers and reckless environmental violators. I helped John, too, when he began his political career and got elected to Zone 7, city council and mayor. Sadly, and unfortunately, John has radically changed his positions to the point that I can no longer support him as a member of our city council, and certainly not as our mayor.
Today, like thousands of Livermore residents, I did not want to believe he had “switched sides,” beginning to embrace developers and donors to the exclusion of the priority’s we residents wanted. The person who had once been a reliable pro-environment official was morphing into a stranger that I no longer recognized.
I know so many of his former supporters who have also decided he should not be holding the reins of power again. There are times when the need for new blood at the highest level is required. That time is now. Please vote for Mony, Ben and Carol.
