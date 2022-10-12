Robin Groth, Livermore
As principal of the family owned Groth Bros. Chevrolet, which is now the “Legacy at Livermore” monstrosity housing development under construction, I know a lot more than most people about downtown and the past leaders of this city. Let me clarify a few things that most people do not know. In last week’s Official Community Newsletter, the Legacy at Livermore project was highlighted and touted to be on “private land” and not part of the development projects proposed on City-owned land. While it was a private sale, let me tell you the City officials had EVERYTHING to do with the sale and to whom it was sold. They paraded developers by us, even giving us a “friendly” eminent domain letter because not all family members wanted to sell. The City was fully in charge of our land sale with the promise of us receiving “redevelopment” funds to help offset the purchase of our new location. I was told that the housing project on our property would be the “infill” housing that the city’s plan needed to support the downtown businesses. When we completed the sale, it was John Marchand who told us that unfortunately no redevelopment money would be available to us, as we’re moving “outside” the redevelopment area of downtown, and that does not qualify for redevelopment funds. That right there are the TRUE colors of Marchand; bait and switch to get what he wants, and then toss the others aside.