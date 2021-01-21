Owen Brovont, Livermore
I was enthusiastically sailing to Freedomland aboard the SS America after having passed through a serious storm that had resulted from gross navigational errors by the previous captain and crew despite the potential of another Titanic disaster.
Our new “skipper” and crew had avoided the shoals toward which we had been heading, and plotted a safer course toward our original destination despite rough seas plaguing the helmsman’s attempts to find calmer waters.
We had an unexpected change of crew at our scheduled rest stop and the replacement Captain announced that our destination had been changed to Socialand. Some of the passengers were aware that Socialand was not a hospitable port. Many travelers had been there and related tales of terrible accommodations, shortages of common commodities, including food and toilet paper, and a dismal, unpleasant environment.
Many of us exclaimed, “This is not what we signed up for!” but the ship got underway before anything could be done to return to the original destination. The most common question amongst nearly half the passengers was “Who gave the new crew the authority to change the destination when half of us don’t want it changed?”
That demurrer was simply ignored despite the fact that those passengers opposing the Socialand destination had a validated ticket to Freedomland.
What gives the captain of the vessel the sole authority to change the destination of the ship of state? It seems this is simply assumed by the captain and no one with sufficient authority has attempted to oppose such a sweeping proclamation.
Only tyrants, oligarchs (another word for tyrants), despots, and dictators exercise such control over the state. Recently however, whenever a new tyrant takes office, he claims to have a ‘mandate’ to change the state’s destination. Such far-reaching mandates require overwhelming agreement, certainly much more than a winning margin of less than 5% from an election.
The arrogance demonstrated by the new tyrant and the sycophantic support team he is building is in conspicuous conflict with the established purpose and historic style of the American republic. While it hasn’t been perfect, it is preferable to what is in store for America after the 20th of January. Pay attention and think about it!
Henry Ford said, “Thinking is the hardest work there is, which is probably the reason why so few engage in it.”