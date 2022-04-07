Shari DiScala, Livermore
We moved to Livermore as newlyweds in 1978. We loved its charm and stayed to raise four sons here who have also stayed to raise their families in our great town. We have all enjoyed seeing our downtown evolve over the decades into the welcoming, vibrant place it has become. For the first time, however, at a recent family get-together, the subject came up of whether it was time to find a new family homestead. All of us are unhappy with the direction we are going with the current city council and mayor. They are not listening to the citizens and refuse to explore options other than the one they single-mindedly insist on pursuing. We spent many hours attending meetings to determine the best plan for our once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a beautiful downtown space to be enjoyed by all. We now feel betrayed and, although we love it here, for the first time we have considered the possibility of moving away if those in power are allowed to proceed with their current plan. We must alter the direction in which we are headed to avoid a disastrous, permanent design for our downtown that we will all come to regret and will have to live with forever. It could be such an inviting space for all to enjoy and admire. This November, please vote for a new mayor and council members who support this vision. We won't get a second chance.