Monica Kulander, Livermore
As a longtime resident of Livermore, I have had the pleasure of watching our small town grow into a lovely little city.
But as of the latest plans for Livermore, I’m rather upset as to what the planners want to do about the housing location. The location that will drastically lesson the space for the parks (and) the vistas of our small city. Housing needs to be on the near outskirts of town, while parks and areas of enjoyment should be incorporated into the downtown area.
Please, let’s change the flawed plans before it is too late.