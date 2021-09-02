Kathy Pedrini, Livermore
I think the current bankruptcy-stalled Legacy housing project downtown is an absolute eyesore. I wonder how much money will be wasted because of this project delay? Construction is stalled and materials remain exposed to the elements. How much of this construction will need to be torn down and replaced?
How about if Eden Housing is built on this site? Since the City Council approved the Eden project in May, new information has surfaced, like this Legacy project contractor bankruptcy and toxic soil contamination on the planned Eden site. Scope change is inevitable on big projects.
Can the City Council look at this new information and shift their thinking? The approved Eden Housing plan is NOT the plan promised to Livermore voters. Please change the plan and save our downtown.