Rich Buckley, Livermore
Legacy Partners’ downtown Livermore may be one of the last operating supply chains we see for some while that is able to deliver product on a $100 million project, only because they are well underway and mostly framed out with underground utilities and foundations installed.
Legacy Partners Project appears to be breathing, kept alive by the Texas Katerra bankruptcy Judge Jones findings and confirmation hearing of last week. Bonding underwriters and bankruptcy court trustees are doing what they can to continue building here in Livermore. I see security people walking the perimeter, if not a full team. We will all be lucky to see the new contractor field a full working team back on site. If they can cobble together a supply chain, and that's a sizable if, it may be one of the last supply chains we see for some while that delivers product on a $100 million order of magnitude project.
Neither the City of Livermore nor Eden Housing is immune. They continue to act as though everything is running smoothly.
Yesterday, my little painter told me his nationwide branded paint store was out of white paint and most masking tape. As for Legacy Partners, a few very skilled electricians seem to be tampering with power panels on site to ready operations start up; supplies seem to move around on site. But no big teams are on site working yet.
A Downturn is Coming?
Zillow, the largest housing-related market place in the world, announced yesterday they are pausing until next year their direct home purchases to unload nearly 4,000 homes ($3 billion guesstimated by me) backed up in their inventory, one more signal of a likely downturn.
The proposed city Eden Housing development is not immune to mounting supply chain breakdowns and rapidly increasing inflation. With all Eden's rising market uncertainties, experimental parking ratios, unpopular design and very unpopular current location, we should buy what we need through a condemnation of the Legacy Partners’ development, negotiate needed compromises, and keep the old Lucky Store site open for a large community park serving all the public.