Owen Brovont, Livermore
The whole exercise of influence and leadership in our society needs serious investigation and analysis. Presently it is dominated by politicians and their bureaucratic minions, and by the ultrarich and wealthy wannabees in the tech, news, education, and entertainment industries. Recall recent history depicts the most disastrous conflicts defined and initiated by a small number of people of power and influence, the cost of which was paid by anywhere from thousands to millions of lives – men, women, and children – Ukraine is an ugly conspicuously example. Given the weapons of modern warfare, the destruction has been atrocious, leaving whole cities devastated. This model persists because people have not defined and therefore do not collectively subscribe to a common set of principles that would reject these behaviors. Such principles must be efficacious antidotes to egomania, greed, and unrestrained acquisitiveness.
Pure democracy is not a viable candidate as a solution because of the spontaneity of human passions driven by ignorance and poor judgment which can and have led to human travesties.
Here we are destroying our own society apparently because an ill-informed minority part of the population doesn’t like it – it is the heighth of stupidity to capitulate because of fine sounding phrases like tolerance, multi-culturalism, and equity. The creators, leaders, and purveyors of these ideas hide their actual goals and purposes. For example, they create euphemisms like “right to choose” to hide infanticide, and phrases like “Black Lives Matter” to create confusion and division in the population. Shouting “white supremacy” and “white paternalism” and other racist rants then point to them as causes of all social problems. These and many, many more catch phrases are created to focus interpretation of reality in the direction most suitable and useful to people who want to make substantive changes to society – clearly toward authoritarianism (COVID!) that will soon evolve into full-blown communism if not thwarted. This technique has been successfully used throughout the world. In short, Western Culture and its societies are being led like lambs to slaughter while they party on.
It is clear that vesting too much power and authority in any one person or creating that impression (Executive Orders!) invariably leads to despotism. We have been witnessing that process for the past hundred years, even in our cities and towns. We have examples of Stalin, Hitler, Mussolini, Mao Zedong, and others to justify our caution in dealing with these new attempts at remaking America.