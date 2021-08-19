Donna Cabanne, Livermore
Livermore residents, please check your mailboxes. Did you receive a two-page work notice from the Water Board?
Due to serious Eden property contamination, the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board has ordered more extensive testing downtown, including extended drilling and digging. Livermore's remedial clean-up plan was rejected by the Water Board as inadequate for public safety. The Water Board is requiring the city to install soil monitoring gas wells to collect samples at 12 locations within the property. The city must also install two new groundwater monitoring wells, in addition to an existing well and seven other water sampling locations. "To confirm the extent of contamination", the drill rig will be used to collect soil samples at 18 locations at this site. Testing may take up to six weeks.
Investigations so far "have found elevated levels of lead, and arsenic in shallow soil, total petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH) in soil and groundwater and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) including perchchloroethylene (PCE) and trichloroethylene (TCE) in groundwater and soil gas (air in between soil particles)." PCE and TCE are known to cause cancer and other serious health complications.
No one has suggested that children play in contaminated soil. However, is the continual release of treated contaminants into housing, elevators, and stairways a safe solution? Should Eden Housing be moved to a safer site? We need the facts. The city should mail the Water Board work notice flyer to all residents, not just downtown residents. We all want to promote and be proud of our downtown. Residents have a right to know the contamination levels and total costs of Eden soil and water cleanup.
The city needs to hold a public hearing with the Water Board after testing is completed. Furthermore, the city should complete a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR) to evaluate the extent of contamination, and analyze possible ALTERNATIVES, including moving Eden Housing to another site. Without a full EIR, we will not be able to verify the safest solution.
Here's how you can help: Please email Sherry.Gamboa@waterboards.ca.gov and all Council Members at cityoflivermore.net.
Ask Ms. Gamboa and the Council to: Send the work notice flyer to all residents; hold a joint public hearing after testing; and complete a full EIR to assess extensive contamination and alternatives. For the health and safety of your family and our community, please send emails today.