I am proud to have my name listed on the respectful and informative mailer from the “No on P” campaign. We, the “No on P” sponsors, have contributed our time and money to try to make Livermore a better place for all its residents, with no financial benefit to ourselves. I am voting “No” on Measure P because I trust Livermore voters to pick the best plan for the city.
I can’t believe that the Livermore mayor and City Council have unanimously endorsed the ugly “Yes on P” mailer funded by a billion-dollar developer who will make millions from this hotel. This mailer slanders the motives of prominent Livermore citizens who have worked for decades to improve our city with no personal financial gain, and used unsupported and exaggerated claims of tax increases and state takeovers to scare residents.
It is not surprising that the comments on Nextdoor and other forums have become increasingly hostile with personal attacks, because our city leadership has endorsed these tactics with their mailer. Regardless of the election outcome, this mailer will likely taint the reputations of the city council and the City of Livermore, forever.
Check the mailers. What side do you want to be on?