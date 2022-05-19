Helen Machuga, Livermore
For the first time in years, we have an open position for the District 7 County Board of Education Trustee. Cheryl Cook-Kallio has all the qualifications necessary and more. Her entire family has taught, been educated, or both in this area. Cheryl taught for forty years in the public schools in the area and knows what is needed in a local school, small or large.
Cheryl served on the Pleasanton City Council until termed out, so has experience dealing with boards and decision making. Involved in the State of CA Task Force on Civic Engagement Teacher Advisory Board, the Center for Free, Fair, and Accountable Democracy Board, and as the CA We the People/Project Citizen State coordinator and a member of the Center for Civic Education National Board, Cheryl is aware of education and funding issues within and beyond our local boundaries.
Endorsed by a Who’s Who of educational and civic leaders, Cheryl is the perfect choice for our District 7 County Board of Education Trustee.