Kyoko Takayama, Livermore
Many unvaccinated people are still wondering how the vaccines got developed so quickly. Do you remember "Operation Warp Speed"? It was the project former President Trump touted back in May 2020.
The way his administration funded the project is now in question, but $18 billion was poured into the project. Tax money spent up-front in science can do miracles. Developing vaccines was no exception. No, he did not fulfill the promise on number of delivered doses, he downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic and hindered the CDC’s effort to fight the pandemic in every step, but he knew what money could buy.
He bought the best medicine to survive COVID-19, didn't he? He and his first lady got vaccinated in January while he was still in the office even though he had COVID-19 already. He must have listened to his doctor. After all immunity could wane over time. If you survived COVID-19, the vaccine could be your booster. He took advantage of vaccines produced by our tax money, so why don't you?
I got vaccinated because I do not have access to top doctors or $$ to survive COVID-19. I understand that you may not believe what's on media. You wanted wait to see how it goes. Well, you got what you were waiting for. Even though vaccinated people could get COVID-19, those in hospitals and dying, are overwhelmingly unvaccinated people. People can lie, but the numbers don't. You may survive COVID-19 because you are young and healthy, but your friend or family may not. I wear my mask so that I am not killing somebody accidentally.
The Delta variant is not waiting. Most pharmacies have vaccines available. Text your zip code to 438829 or visit vaccines.gov to find vaccines near you. It is time. I hope you choose wisely.
Finally, I thank the City of Livermore and Alameda County for promoting free vaccine events in Livermore. You can enjoy Latino Makers Market while you receive vaccines next Saturday, Aug. 14, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at St Bart's Church, 678 Enos Way.
La Familia is offering food, entertainment, raffles and more! Wearing a mask is required. For more information call 925-273-4220. On Sunday, Aug 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vaccines will be offered at May Nissen Park, 685 Rincon Ave. For more information call Tierney, at 925-373-5510.