How to advance the status of a race or any family is well known. Achieve as much as you can in terms of education, skills, knowledge, and abilities before you have children. Skills, knowledge, and abilities will pass down to the next generation as “innate knowledge” through DNA and the environment of learning provided to the offspring.
The open letter to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory from Anthony P. X. Bothwell regarding choosing a director based on race is the most uninformed proposal I have ever seen regarding advancing the status of a racial minority.
Affirmative Action was an experiment with limited success at a considerable price. LLNL is a leader in solving not only the nation’s problems but the world’s problems. Compromising the leadership of LLNL by promoting one race over another is detrimental to the advancement of Homo Sapiens of the world.
Skills, knowledge, abilities, and experience of success and failures in bringing essential programs across the finish line is the best criteria for choosing the director of LLNL