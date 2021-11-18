Richard Andrews, Livermore
Dear Santa,
I'm putting in an early wish for Christmas. I am hoping that the City Council, in all their wisdom, will give us citizens the gift we have asked for, for over a year. I know it is a lot to ask from these sainted visionaries, but perhaps they could listen to us citizens, instead of the ego of their leader and his minions. Give us the park that the City Council originally floated to get our votes (Measure P). Could they do something to give us a reason to be thankful in the season of Thanksgiving, and actually do what we have asked for repeatedly at the rate of 2 to 1? Let the citizenry of Livermore be thankful, and have a beautiful feast on this day, and not the rancid "turkey" they have stuffed down our throats.
The Eden project can be relocated across Railroad Avenue, as already suggested, and not the canard you are forcing upon us. Dump the nonsense and do what we (your constituents) have told you we want. Pretty please.
You already have that monstrosity hotel stuffed into downtown — a place so poorly designed the parking required you to make a valet lot some blocks away. Revel in the delight of having your names upon it. Then go back to the park we agreed upon, and not this slab-sided gargoyle you have changed to.
I won't get into the airport shenanigans, as you don't seem to listen to the bigger things with which you have disappointed us.
Please. If you can't open your hearts, open your eyes. You are doing things we citizens do not want. Then we can all give thanks, both for living in America, and having a responsive council.