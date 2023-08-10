Donna Cabanne, Livermore

Why are planes from other airports circling multiple times over Livermore residential areas? According to Flight Radar, planes from Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Mountain View, San Carlos, Redwood City, Reed Hillview, Concord and Tracy all have been tracked circling multiple times over residential neighborhoods. Last week, one plane from San Jose circled Livermore residential areas 12 times before continuing on to its destination in Burbank. Further, if pilots add a touch and go landing and take-off, they are allowed to come in low and loud 1000 feet above homes. Planes are supposed to be 1000 feet above homes, but planes are down to 500-550 feet over the houses just east of the Livermore Airport.