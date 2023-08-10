Why are planes from other airports circling multiple times over Livermore residential areas? According to Flight Radar, planes from Menlo Park, Palo Alto, Mountain View, San Carlos, Redwood City, Reed Hillview, Concord and Tracy all have been tracked circling multiple times over residential neighborhoods. Last week, one plane from San Jose circled Livermore residential areas 12 times before continuing on to its destination in Burbank. Further, if pilots add a touch and go landing and take-off, they are allowed to come in low and loud 1000 feet above homes. Planes are supposed to be 1000 feet above homes, but planes are down to 500-550 feet over the houses just east of the Livermore Airport.
Why is this tolerated? We know planes circling airports, taxiing, landing and taking off cause elevated levels of lead in the blood of residents, and lead poisoning is especially dangerous for children.
If pilots want to fly in circles, why don’t they stay near their own airports?
Because pilots would get pushback from their communities and airspace is less crowded here.
Livermore Airport has become the “practice” area for the Bay Area.
Airport staff mentions safety and training, but there is no valid reason that training has to take place 500 feet over residential areas.
Why should out of town pilots and plane owners be allowed to use Livermore as a cheap playground?
We are NOT NIMBYs, we are EPIMBYs ---”Everyone’s plane is in our backyards.”
For the health of our children, this has got to stop.
Airport staff has not answered questions about the circling airplanes. Additionally, public information is missing from the April, May, and June noise complaints. Aircraft types, call signs, and descriptions are deleted. Information fully describing each incident is excluded. Now complaint information is limited to night ops, too loud, too low, too fast, and circling. Without critical information, the noise incidents are minimized and enforcement is impossible. The airport commission no longer has the data necessary to make educated decisions about the violations. Please ask the Airport and the City to make ALL information concerning noise complaints and circling planes visible in every monthly report. For the health and safety of our children and communities, the public has a right to know.