Mini Chopra, Livermore
Mony Nop has launched his mayoral candidacy on a flawed and bogus premise. In his introductory video campaign, Mr. Nop promises citizens and stakeholders that he is going to relocate Eden Downtown Housing (hereafter, “Eden”). Well, how exactly is he going to actualize Eden’s relocation, and where precisely will Eden be relocated to? You will find NO mention in his rhetoric.
Talk about building sandcastles in the air and Mr. Nop's empty and directionless promise about Eden’s relocation is a case in point.
While we’ve come so far with regards to Eden, with a court ruling emphatically validating the City Council's decision, any discerning citizen should know that Eden Downtown Housing — on principle and in practicality — CANNOT BE RELOCATED. Mr. Nop might succeed in moving mountains, but not Eden. All that Eden's adversaries can do at this time is to DELAY the project.
Well, Mony Nop understands the above complexities through and through. Very likely, he understands it better than you and I do. It's easier to be a Pied Piper in the world of vote bank politics — where sometimes, no accountability for one's word is required, let alone any solid effort — to sway unwary and credulous citizens to your tune.
The above said, we should be proud and grateful that our beloved former mayor and Livermore’s constant well-wisher, Mr. Marchand, has stepped up in the best interests of our city. He has always been around like a guiding light, protecting facts and upholding the truth and speaking from a place of knowledge and an authoritative flair that one is able to command only when one has put in their continuous effort and time. Mr. Marchand has given his best to Livermore in past years. Nobody understands our city’s pulse better than Mr. Marchand does. He is a man of his word with a consistently proven record of walking the talk. His stupendous work for bringing the vibrant downtown to fruition and the well-earned trust he commands precede his candidacy.
In fact, it is not inaccurate to suggest that career realtors like Mr. Mony Nop have vicariously benefitted from the vision and work that a career public servant of the caliber of Mr. Marchand, and his fair-minded allies on the present Council, especially Mayor Woerner, have contributed toward building and shaping Livermore to its present character.