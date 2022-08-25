Last May, the Livermore City Council voted to transfer the downtown property to Eden Housing in September, instead of at the end of the year as initially planned. The City is attempting to prevent a new Council, elected in November, from pausing the transfer so alternatives can be explored. The City and Council are attempting to block and silence the public's ability to influence their City's direction.
In 2016, under Mayor Marchand, the Council unveiled a plan for redeveloping Livermore's downtown, but citizens were incensed, since citizen input had not been included and the plan was a mess. A former Council member wrote that the "plan for the Old Lucky Site in downtown Livermore seems to have gone awry." In response, the City retracted the plan and paid $500K for the 2017 Place Works Outreach, but then ignored its results, which clearly stated that most people were against high-density housing or tall buildings downtown. Continuing down that path, the Council approved the four-story Legacy project in 2018, and then in 2021, approved the four-story low-income Eden Housing project across the street from Legacy.
In 2020, Mayor Woerner ran for office on the promise to seek an alternative to placing Eden Housing on the last open space downtown, and on that promise won with a 2:1 margin. The voters were clear on what they wanted. But once in office, Woerner ignored his promise and the people's will.
In response to the Council's recent move to accelerate the property transfer, a grassroots citizen's group initiated a referendum that collected over 8000 signatures in 25 days. The signatures were presented to the City Clerk, who, on the advice of the City Attorney, Jason Alcala, refused to submit them for validation. The City seeks to stall the process until the property is transferred, thereby rendering the referendum moot. They are again ignoring and silencing the citizens.
The citizens demand to be heard. They demand that their referendum be processed as required by law. They demand that the Council obey their oaths and act in the interests of the citizens that elected them to office, not their self-interests.
The need to elect a new Council has never been more urgent. Come November, the citizens need to elect representatives that will listen to the people. Vote for Mony Nop, Carol Wahrer, and Ben Barrientos. Citizens Demand To Be Heard!