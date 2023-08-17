Richard Andrews, Livermore
It is sad to see that at so many levels of government THE PEOPLE come after special interests, money, and personal agendas that are contrary to citizen’s expressed desires. I hope that the American citizenry can overcome these “above the law people and their special interests” and return government to us.
Clarence Thomas is an utter disgrace to the SCOTUS. Antonin Scalia was really bad, but not even his disgraceful actions approach the level of Thomas’s “Above the law” behavior. Impeach him.
Pamela Price has shown a high disregard for victims with obvious plaintive bias in her handling of several deadly acts. She must go.
And then Livermore has our wonderful mayor who gave us the Marchand Mausoleum, the Legacy at Livermore apartments on 1st & L, which in no way reflects what the citizens approved, and then disapproved of the Clown Car City Council’s outrageous modifications to suit the developer. Citizens vs. Developer =’s Citizens lose.
Money and woo politics are hurting all of us. The only answer is to get informed and vote.