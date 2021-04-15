Owen Brovont, Livermore
America is being deconstructed by the government with the easy acquiescence of the most benighted of generations, the members of which are identifiable as American citizens only by virtue of geography.
Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said, “Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the government's purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.” Was he anticipating Joe Biden?
There is something fundamentally wrong with the contemporary version of the government of the United States. Initially created by a revolutionary act of the inhabitants of the thirteen colonies, the country and government of the United States was created by the people for several purposes, among which was self-determination, security from external invasion, protection of the God-given right of the people to be free, and to manage its affairs as a sovereign nation. These rights were to be secured to its citizens by a governmental structure of unique design. To formulate and administer its laws, it created a Constitution, which is a structure of distributed responsibilities assigning specific powers and authorities to three distinct branches: the executive, legislative, and judicial; we know these bodies as the office of the President, the Congress, and the Supreme Court of the United States.
The function of the democratic republican government of the United States is to devise solutions and to resolve issues and problems that occur in managing of the needs and desires of the citizens the country – not to create them! The current regime operates by tyrannical fiat flowing from the office of the President – the government of the United States of America was never intended to devolve into a pseudo-oligarchy, the face that it presently presents to the world. The individual freedom and self-determination of American citizens is on the verge of extinction – too many citizens have apparently taken no notice, have you?