In a July 30 letter, Philip La Scola wrote, "In the 14th amendment to the Constitution, [it is written] that all citizens are due 'the equal protection of the laws.' "
This statement immediately struck me as erroneous. The 14th amendment gives equal protection of the laws to all persons, not just to citizens. The key word here is persons. To replace the word persons with citizens is a mischaracterization that must not go uncorrected. All persons, citizen and non-citizen alike are due equal protection. This has been reinforced and clarified any number of times in Supreme Court rulings.
Non-citizens are entitled to equal protection just as sure as they are required to pay taxes. It is also worth noting, at this time, that the Constitution also requires them, as persons, to be counted in the Census.