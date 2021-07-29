Ann Giannini, Livermore
Have you noticed the clearing work being done now on the corner of South Livermore Avenue and First Street?
This is because there is considerable contamination in the ground.
Older cities everywhere share this problem in many ways. This is why new construction must be very carefully monitored.
The good news is now the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board is looking very seriously regarding contamination at the Eden Housing Site.
Wonderful, proving again that building housing there is indeed becoming more complicated.
Now is the time for the city to totally reconsider its very reckless rush to judgment, and proceed to give most of us Citizens what we really want and deserve.
The site can be known as the DOWNTOWN HISTORIC RAILROAD PARK site!
City officials come and go, and are soon forgotten; developers take their money and move on.
The Citizens however are the victims of poor judgment that will last for decades.