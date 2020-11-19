William Beiriger, Livermore
Our Great City Fathers have done it again. As soon as the elections were over, they announced that two of our city employees are getting a pay raise of $15,000 and $16,000 per year. That gives them a rounded off salary of $300,000, plus about $100,000 in their retirement and medical fund. At the same time, because of the COVID-19 crises, many of the general public in town whose taxes would normally pay for these raises, have no jobs and may not have one in the near future to help pay for those unreasonable raises.
Then these same public employees keep asking us to conserve water, only to announce that they plan to build more than 4,000 homes off Isabel Avenue. They want people to shop in downtown Livermore, but with these new homes they are planning a whole new series of restaurants, gift shops, hair salons and other shops that people in the new housing area can shop at; that means they won’t have to come into That Great Downtown of Livermore. All they want is the added tax revenue from the new homes and people spending money. And one reason why all of this is being proposed is to get a new train into Livermore to take us to BART; the only problem is it will be filled up with passengers from the Central Valley before it even gets on the Western side of the Altamont Pass, where Livermore taxpayers will have to stand up to ride to BART.