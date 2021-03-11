Melanie Reed, Livermore
Livermore residents, if you’re not already aware of what is being planned for our beautiful downtown it’s time to sit up and take notice.
You may think that with Measure P behind us, we’re moving toward a plan that gives us a downtown hotel, more parking, plenty of open space and parks, and a few new housing units. Unfortunately, there are changes going on behind the scenes that go against what the people of Livermore were promised.
There are currently 222 housing units being built in a 4-story structure on L Street. What you may not realize, is that Eden Housing is now planning to build an additional 130 low-income housing units across the street. The impact is that L Street will be flanked by 4 story tall housing units on either side. That will leave us with high-density housing looming over L street, less open space, and not enough parking to support the additional housing units.
The residents of Livermore asked for open space, less housing, and an inviting downtown that reflected the character of our community. Now we’re moving towards a downtown that’s characterized by high-density, low-income housing, insufficient parking, and a lack of green, open spaces where people and visitors will want to visit and gather. I love Livermore’s downtown and don’t want to see it devolve into something unwelcoming. It’s time for our City Council to do the right thing and find a more appropriate location for the Eden Housing development. Enough is enough!