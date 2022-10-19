Bob Carling, Livermore
I am voting for John Marchand for mayor and endorsing Evan Branning and Mel Chiong for City Council for a number of reasons. I attended the Livermore Vine-Sponsored Candidate Forum and have read all of the candidate statements in this newspaper. Marchand, Branning, and Chiong have clearly demonstrated their commitment to Livermore through either serving as an elected official, applying for and being selected to sit on the City Planning Commission, or volunteering for the update of the City’s General Plan. Their responses to each question unequivocally show that every one of these candidates understand how local government works. Marchand, Branning, and Chiong, are prepared to move the City forward. They have the skills, experience, and dedication necessary to successfully carry out the duties of the office for which they are running. Please join me in voting for John Marchand for mayor and, if in District 1, vote for Evan Branning, and, if in District 2, vote for Mel Chiong.