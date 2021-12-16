Vic Avila, Livermore
A number of historical events contributed to Livermore’s small-town atmosphere, character, vibe and appearance. Livermore feels genuine, relaxed, unpretentious, peaceful, and possesses panoramic views of the spacious countryside. The city’s history created the appeal that Livermore possesses today. Some of those historical landmarks are:
1837 - Robert Livermore purchases the land of Rancho Las Positas, generally north of present-day Livermore.
1869 - William Mendenhall files a map for a 100-acre town called Livermore, named in honor of early settler Robert Livermore.
1883 - Concannon and Wente families arrive to start an historic wine region.
1905 - Flagpole is dedicated.
1908 - First movie theater opens.
1930 - Livermore population reaches 3,119.
1942 - Livermore Naval Air Station is built.
1952 - University of California Radiation Laboratory, later known as the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, takes over the Naval Air Station site.
1968 - Del Valle Dam and Park are created.
1972 - Livermore citizens pass Proposition B, the SAVE initiative, disallowing further development unless adequate services are in place. Because of the city’s 10% growth rate, schools are on double-session and the city’s budget is overwhelmed.
1993 - Livermore’s South Livermore Valley Area Plan is established to provide a framework for agriculture.
2000 - Measure K passes in Livermore with 82% yes votes establishing an Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) for South Livermore.
2000 - County voters support Measure D, the Save Agriculture and Open Space Lands Initiative that establishes a county UGB restricting the amount of development north of Livermore in county unincorporated agricultural lands.
2002 - After more than 10,000 signatures are collected, the North Livermore Urban Growth Boundary Initiative is adopted that confirms the Livermore South UGB and establishes the North Livermore UGB.
2005 - Pardee Homes attempts to break the North Livermore UGB with a proposal for 2450 units. It is defeated by Livermore voters 72% to 28%.
2007 - Bankhead Theater, with a plaza and park in front, opens in the downtown.
These historical events helped create the small-town, culturally rich Livermore. The numerous efforts of many people kept Livermore from growing into a typical, over-developed suburban Bay Area city.
Then:
2018 - URBANIZATION is initiated by Mayor Marchand and city council by approving 130 character-less Eden Housing apartments, four-stories high in the center of downtown – a blow and disregard for decades of effort to maintain Livermore’s history, character and appeal.