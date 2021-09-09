John Vasconcellos, Livermore
If the Eden Housing project were moved north of Railroad Avenue, there would be more affordable units.
We all want to provide more affordable units for our residents. The Livermore City Council is not listening to the residents by not applying common sense.
As our leaders, the council should keep evaluating its past decision as new information is presented.
In addition to comparing the current issues related to the Eden Housing site, the council should add in the benefits if the Eden project were moved north of Railroad Avenue – for the disadvantaged, 100 MORE AFFORDABLE UNITS, and for the COMMUNITY at large, creation of a visionary PARK and added PARKING.
The council needs to be open to discuss these opportunities. They are not at this point representing the residents.