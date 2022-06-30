Maryann Brent, Livermore
To the Marchand and Woerner councils: When it comes to center city planning, you have let Livermore down. Look at your stubborn effort to place blocks of housing where the majority of residents specifically do not want housing -- that is, the 4-story Legacy project, the 4-story Eden Housing project, adjacent to the 5-level L Street garage. Most recently, we see with dismay the barren, cement covered, unshaded Livermorium Plaza.
The center of a town symbolizes its values. You have misunderstood Livermore’s character. You have misled and misjudged your population. We need a city council that is in step with its residents.