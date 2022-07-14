Vic Avila, Livermore
When the former city council hired a consultant, with taxpayer funds, to poll citizens at numerous public outreach meetings for their priorities for the Downtown Livermore development, they did not listen to nor incorporate the wishes of the responding participants. The current mayor and council have rubber-stamped these development plans, also ignoring the wishes of the public.
Placing housing in the downtown development was not on the outreach forum attendees’ radar then, and after viewing the 4-story Legacy apartment project currently being built, it is not on the public’s radar now. Outreach participants wanted open space, ample parking, and reduction of traffic to be the top considerations for the project.
Development of a downtown is a treasured responsibility. The mayor and council make decisions that will have an impact for the next century. They should consider what their constituency wants for the center of the community, not what can be shoe-horned into the dimensions of the property.
The two city councils and mayors that have been involved in the decision to place housing in this prime public open space have not represented their constituencies and have not had the future 100 years of Livermore as their priority. Voting them out of office in November will represent the best interests of Livermore’s future and its citizens.