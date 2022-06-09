Dennis Mulligan, Livermore
Souplantation is a restaurant chain, primarily in southern California, that is a buffet style eatery. It serves salads, soups, muffins, beverages, desserts, something for everyone and every age. It is modestly priced, casual, flip flops preferred.
The last two city councils must have liked Souplantation, as their changes to downtown Livermore will remind people of Souplantation. With all the 4-story structures going up, Legacy Apartments, proposed location of Eden Housing, parking structures, downtown will lose its character, character that took well over a hundred years to create, and will be destroyed by two city councils. Like Souplantation, downtown will not attract you, will not be memorable. It won’t be a place you’ll take your friends/family for a birthday dinner or anniversary party. You may not want to return to the city council's created 4-story mini-metropolis.
The last city councils obviously do not mind creating a drab downtown, missing the opportunity to maximize the small downtown feel of Livermore. A new council and mayor are needed to save downtown Livermore.