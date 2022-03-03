Carol Silva, Livermore
I respect the time commitment by all City Council members and the tough job that they have. I respect Pleasanton’s City Council for listening to their constituents and the Council’s willingness to change their minds based on new information.
Recently, I attended a meeting in which one of the guest speakers was Brentwood’s City Council member, Ms. Jovita Mendoza. She discussed the impacts that California’s Senate Bills, SB-9 and SB-10, will have on her city, in which CEQA is no longer applied. CEQA was created to have better projects. There is no language in SB-10 about affordable housing. SB-9 and SB-10 assists real estate developers with no regard for impacts to city services, schools, agricultural land, traffic, sewer capacity and water availability, etc., and in which 20% of the housing units are bought by foreign investors. One thing that Mendoza said which resonated with me is that she will never meet with a developer in a closed-door session, because the developers negotiate everything.
This brings me to discuss Livermore City Council and what they tend to do in closed-door sessions.
The City Council sold a prime parcel of downtown property for only $71K so that a downtown hotel could be built. Don’t you think that if this parcel had been offered to Livermore residents at $71K that hundreds of residents would have jumped on such a wonderful investment for themselves?
With significant residential opposition to the location and the design of the Eden Housing project, the City Council loans a for-profit, Limited Liability Company, 2205 Railroad Avenue LLC, which is associated with Presidio Companies LLC, the developer of the downtown hotel, over $1.9 Million to develop a surface parking lot at 2080 Railroad Avenue for the hotel. The hotel was supposed to have underground parking for their guests. Basically, the City Council has wasted a prime location to use as a surface parking lot and wastes taxpayer money, all in the name to try to prevent the residents’ desires to relocate Eden Housing from the downtown core to the area now dedicated for the wasteful surface parking lot. And this prevents the residents’ desire for a central park to be located where the Council wants Eden Housing to be located.
Is this the City Council that you want in charge of Livermore projects?