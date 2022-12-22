Steve Berberich, Livermore
I would like to thank Jeremy Walsh for his article in the Pleasanton Weekly, December 9th on City Elections. I believe a majority of voters voted for Julie and Jeff based on their slow growth agenda as you rightly indicated. The voters’ view on the growth topic is clear. I understand the Weekly did not endorse either Julie or Jeff based on their slow growth stance. Next, the Weekly article, November 18th, Influencing Elections, by Gina Channell Wilcox. In her article she noted the vast amount of money spent in the San Ramon local elections. The article states “It appears special interests and outside monies are creeping in to influence local elections while drowning out the voice of the resident” I believe the same comments could apply to our last city council elections as well. I would have hoped the Weekly would have looked at the council elections to acknowledge the two winners were overwhelmingly supported by individual contributors with minimal resources and no special interest or outside money. I believe the Pleasanton residents and Weekly readers would have found this topic much more interesting and relevant than the San Ramon article. Julie and Jeff did not accept any PAC monies as did their three opponents not supporting the slow growth agenda. It is public record that the three candidates that lost in District 1 and District 3 elections, did receive PAC money from establishments (i.e., Trade Unions, Associations and Sacramento organizations) within/outside our city limits. To that end, the voters of Pleasanton have spoken that they want slow growth, and do not want candidates with large war chests from PAC, Association and Sacramento money attempting to influence our local elections. I believe the grass root residents in our community made the ultimate difference and future candidates should take notice.