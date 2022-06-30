Trish Munro, Livermore
As we consider water usage this very dry year, you may wonder why the several fountains downtown continue to run. Here’s the answer to that and other fountain-related questions.
1. Q: How many downtown fountains are currently in use? Who owns and maintains them?
A: There are three fountains at First St. and S. Livermore Ave. and three fountains at Shea Plaza in front of the Bankhead Theater. The city owns and maintains all of them (as well as the Bankhead Theater itself). In addition, there is a fountain in front of Carnegie Park.
2. Q: Are all of the fountains recirculating?
A: Yes, all of them recirculate the water they use.
3. Q: Recirculation isn’t perfect. How much water loss is there every week?
A: There is water loss from evaporation and interaction with people using the areas. The Carnegie Park fountain loses about 20 gallons/week, Lizzie Fountain, and the Flagpole fountain about100 gallons/week, and the new Water Ball about 10 gallons/week. In total, the seven downtown fountains lose about 290 gallons/week. For comparison, that is about half of the water an average home swimming pool loses/week, while watering the average California landscape takes, conservatively, 700 to 1000 gallons/week. (The average American family uses 320 gallons of water/day. About 30% goes to outdoor uses, with more than half used for landscape irrigation. Nationwide, that translates to nearly 9 billion gallons/day.)
4. Q: Why would keeping the fountains on be important?
A: While the fountains may seem simply decorative or an unnecessary source of fun, they actually serve a crucial public function. They provide an accessible, free way to cool off for those who don’t have access to air-conditioning or a pool. They are also places for the community to enjoy each other in a low-key way.
5. Q: Does the state or water agencies have restrictions on public fountains? Are recirculating features exempt?
A: Current state restrictions prohibit the use of potable water for decorative fountains unless they recirculate the water. All the city’s water features recirculate water and are therefore exempt from this prohibition.
6. Q: How does the City’s water usage in this 2022 drought compare to prior years?
A: The city landscape section has reduced watering by15% from previous non drought years.
Want more? See here: https://www.livermoreca.gov/government/public-works/water-resources/drought-water-conservation or here: www.LivermoreCA.gov/drought.