Nancy Mulligan, Livermore
The citizens of Livermore have been trying for years to stop this unpopular use of the land behind First St. From early on when the City Council convened groups, the majority of respondents asked for a few things — more parking, more green space, less apartments. The City Council disregarded all of them. Why do you continue to flaunt public opinion and ram your unpopular solution down our throats? Aren’t you supposed to be representing the people? You are not doing your jobs. Why don’t you try being good at your jobs and give your electorate what they need and asked for?