Rob Blum, Livermore
I support to move the housing of 130 units plus to the alternative Railroad Avenue site.
It is disgusting that the city says one thing and turns their back on the public. The city council is not holding true to what the public wants through a lot of outreach from the public. The public wants a very large, open, airy, free-flowing park that is spacious and creative. Not a walled-in canyon housing debacle with congested, tall buildings and crammed-in parking spaces.
The city council has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a unique, open space for the downtown of Livermore. The city is destroying and blowing this great opportunity for something special.