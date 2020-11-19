Kirk and Pam Pope, Livermore
Dear Neighbors, Friends, and Citizens of Livermore
We have recently signed a Settlement Agreement with the City of Livermore regarding the city fence that is being constructed on our Holmes Street property line. The city staff demanded a 10-foot slope easement into our backyard, with us to pay the substantial cost ($70,000) of the city’s slope work. Beware if your property backs up to a thoroughfare and your wood fence or block concrete wall is in disrepair.
We compromised with the City of Livermore because the city refused to hear our appeal of the City Compliance Order, and the city charges for appealing the Abatement Order to follow are punitive and potentially massive charges on each abatement order.
By making the compromise we made, which was for us to build a retaining wall at the property line, we could save 10 feet of our backyard. So, we had no choice.
We want to remind all of our neighbors that, absent your specific agreement, the Holmes Street fence is a city fence, which the city is obligated to maintain in perpetuity under Civil Code Section 841. All homeowners are responsible for the fence that the city insisted on having on property line.
We also want citizens of Livermore to know the city refusal to accept our appeal of a Compliance Order was made possible by the city council’s adoption of a COVID-19 emergency ordinance, now made a permanent ordinance. Instead of allowing citizens to appeal a Compliance Order from any city big man, the ordinance now denies any appeal of a Compliance Order, because it may eventually lead to an Abatement Order.
This also took all our legal rights to go to court. We are not sure how this involves COVID-19 since the sidewalk on Holmes has been closed for at least seven years now.
Then, when the Abatement Order comes, unlike with a Compliance Order appeal, the appellant is not entitled to a neutral judge; is subject to $100 per day fines during the appeal period; and the appellant pays the city cost of the hearing. We ask the city council to restore a fair appeal process for citizens the city staff claims are violating city ordinances.