Jeff Kaskey, Livermore
Monday night, the council authorized a study of how to break through Livermore’s Urban Growth Boundary (UGB) on the east side. Their claim was they were just doing a study so the public would be educated when the Council brings this to a public vote (which they must do by law). What they did not do is commission a study specifically on how Livermore could stay within its UGB. The approved study notes that it will also look at alternatives including “No Project”, but that content may simply be submitted by the City and they specifically said it would be “in less detail than that of the proposed project” (page 6 of the proposal in agenda Exhibit A). So the public will be given a false choice: here is our extensive review of how and why to break the UGB, and some notes on alternatives.
Given Livermore residents’ consistent preference for a meaningful UGB, City Council should be studying the ways we can support it and the benefits that we get from it, including more centralized traffic, less area for policing, less infrastructure to support, and most critically, preservation of our surrounding natural and agricultural lands.
It is also worth noting that the study is a Program EIR, not a Project EIR. The difference sounds small, but the implications are huge. An approved Program EIR would allow them to make many subsequent changes within the area without additional EIR work. As the published proposal states, it “will assist in streamlining and possibly exempting future projects from CEQA.” (Page 2 of the proposal in Exhibit A). A more typical (and less expensive) Project EIR would make it much more likely that any future projects would get their own review. Given the implications, it is surprising that this item was put on the Council Consent calendar.
The City needs to be studying how best to work within our UGB. Otherwise, we will simply continue to look for, and find, excuses to violate it.