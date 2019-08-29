I understand the frustration of having traveled some distance along a path only to have to stop and turn back because you took the wrong path.
The Livermore City Council took the wrong path two years ago when it turned its back on the preferences of the majority of community outreach participants and instead embraced a wholly different plan for development of the former downtown Lucky site that came out of the blue afterwards from some group calling itself United Livermore.
Had the council listened to the voices of the residents who cared enough about their city to participate in the outreach process, we wouldn’t have had to resort to the initiative process in order for our voices to be heard.
Another outreach process shouldn’t be necessary if the initiative passes; the outreach has been done. The council just needs to be guided by its outcome, as it should have done two years ago.
The honorable thing for the council to do at this juncture is to stop moving forward on the wrong path, put the initiative on the March 2020 ballot, and then abide by the will of the voters.