Beside better serving the people of Livermore, an important benefit of the Central Park Plan is that it would return more money to the city. It is estimated that the Central Park Alternate Plan revenues would be $506,000 more annually ($15 million more over 30 years) than the current City Plan!
These estimates are those of Willdan Financial Services in Oakland. Willdan is a highly-respected firm that advises governments and businesses with 17 offices in California and 56 offices nationwide.
The Willdan study looks at property taxes, transient occupancy taxes (TOT), paid parking income, and sales taxes. The Central Park Plan provides for a hotel with 25 more rooms and more amenities, including a restaurant. The resulting taxes are therefore significantly higher.
In addition:
• The westside hotel developer with whom Willdan spoke would pay the city for 75 parking spaces at $7.50 each per night, to be used late in the evening when parking use would otherwise be low.
• Because the Central Park Plan offers retail on the east side of Livermore Avenue within and alongside the multi-use parking facility, it would provide more sales-tax revenue than does the City Plan.
• The important question is whether the extra income would cover the additional costs incurred by the Central Park Plan. The three major costs are these:
• Parking. Because the total number parking spaces for both plans is the about the same, the extra expense in the Central Park Plan of providing the same number of stalls in three garages – I Street, L Street and Livermore Avenue garages – versus the same number of stalls in two garages in the City’s Plan – I Street and L Street – adds up to $2.5 million.
• Park area. Since the Central Park Plan has a larger park than the City Plan, it would cost about $1.5 million more than the city’s plan.
• Veterans Way. It would cost $1 million to move Veterans Way 10 feet north. However, this expense may not be unnecessary.
In conclusion, a possible $5 million increase in expenses would be more than covered by the additional $15 million that the Central Park Plan would contribute to the city’s general fund, compared to the City Plan, yielding a net increase of about $10 million over 30 years. Therefore, the Central Park Plan is the fiscally responsible choice.