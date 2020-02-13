“Yes on P” supporters say the hotel should go on the eastside, which means that the City Plan, not the Central Park Plan can be built. The mayor says that the City Plan was the result of the community outreach process, approved by 80% of those who participated.
But that is not actually true, is it?
Stockmen's Park, while certainly a great idea, was not presented during the public outreach, even though members of the city council were very aware of the opportunity offered by the Stockmen's and Rodeo Association before the public outreach started. The outreach participants said that housing was the least desirable feature, followed closely by cultural facilities and public finance, while the most important features for the public were adequate parking and open space.
What did the council provide? A plan with 130 apartments in four, three- and four-story buildings that will dominate several acres of the downtown area, and a plan to move parking currently near Livermore Avenue and the downtown core to a multistory parking garage on L Street near First Street.
How did this happen? An ad hoc group called the Unified Group, consisting of downtown business interests, wineries, and a few others, along with guidance from some council members, presented a sketch (not a plan, not an architectural drawing … just a sketch) at a November 27, 2017, council meeting. This sketch was slipped into an addendum to the agenda packet on page 3,060. Until then, the public had never seen this sketch of the “Unified Plan” for downtown. The council seemed to like this sketch that the public was seeing for the first time and instructed staff to make it into a more finished plan to show everyone in January.
Since that time the council, staff, and supporters have been “speaking into existence” a belief that the City Plan was what the citizens said they wanted.
When you vote on Measure P, please remember you are ultimately voting on a downtown plan. Make sure your vote is not based on this false premise that the city did its due diligence and gave the community what it asked for in the expensive, $500,000 community outreach process. The council gave the community exactly what the council and the group of folks and organizations who would benefit wanted.