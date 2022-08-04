Maryann Brent, Livermore
Two weeks ago, the city interrupted the progress of a petition that challenges the transfer of land to Eden Housing. However, the legal action regarding the petition is not yet concluded.
Maryann Brent, Livermore
Two weeks ago, the city interrupted the progress of a petition that challenges the transfer of land to Eden Housing. However, the legal action regarding the petition is not yet concluded.
Livermore voters have a right to petition. I was present when the city clerk accepted the petition and stated that their signature count would be forwarded to the Alameda County Registrar of Voters the following Tuesday. It is the position of Move Eden Housing that the city clerk had a duty under the Elections Code to process the petition. This did not happen.
Livermore voters who signed the petition for a referendum deserve to be acknowledged, and their voices need to be heard. We insist that the city should allow due process of the petition.
