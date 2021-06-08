Jean King, Livermore
The Livermore Downtown Specific Plan (DSP) was adopted in 2004 after three years of a Vision Process, including public workshops and hearings. City councils followed those goals and produced the successful downtown that Livermore has now.
DSP states that the purpose of the downtown historic core should be the center of the shopping district, a neighborhood hub for residents and visitors with a pleasant pedestrian experience and public spaces for citizens to come together.
DSP does not state that the purpose of the downtown core is for massive 4-story housing with limited public space.
The city should follow the DSP and continue to make our downtown a pedestrian-friendly destination that is enjoyed by all with public amenities, including open space parks, dining, shopping, and cultural facilities.