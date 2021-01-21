Pat Wheeler, Livermore
On Dec. 7, 2020, the citizens of Livermore were told that the Eden Housing plan for downtown had been significantly altered.
The original plan included a large, green, public park, running from Livermore Avenue to L Street, with four moderately sized, u-shaped buildings framing the edges of the park. The newly revised plan has increased the building footprint by 42%.
As a result, the public, green space has been reduced significantly. The remaining open space has been reserved for two hardscape playgrounds, (one private, and one public), some sidewalks, potted trees, and a green area between massive buildings. What has happened to the open space?
One thing that makes Livermore a special place to live is its open space. I feel it is very important to have open space in our downtown for the increasing number of residents living close to it, as well as the many local and out-of-town visitors to downtown Livermore.
We were told that the affordable housing development buildings would provide workforce housing, as compared to the latest plan, which serves low income, very low income and the homeless. I understand that people who qualify in these three groups are in the workforce, but HUD's guidelines on workforce housing include moderate income, which would allow people such as teachers, firefighters, and police to live in the Eden Housing.
The city and Eden Housing have known for over a year that what the public was being told and shown in drawings was not feasible. The size of the units, the common space, and the eligible income levels were reported when they applied for measure A1 bond funding in January 2020. However, they did not inform the public.
It wasn't until Dec. 7, 2020, when Eden Housing presented its revised plan at the city workshop, that the public learned of all the changes. This left citizens very little time to evaluate the problem and determine a better option.
Low-income housing is needed and desired by all of us, but there are better ways to resolve these issues. I hope the city listens to the citizens of Livermore, and works out a superior, alternate plan to provide open space in downtown and to address the needs of the low-income and homeless people.