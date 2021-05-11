Jim Caselli, Livermore
I must be missing something. Aren't the Livermore Council and Planning Commission supposed to work on behalf of the citizenry? According to what I've read in the past, the council's own polling showed that parking was the number one concern of Livermore residents. Number One. Yet, time and again the city staff puts forth plans that ignore this premier concern. 1) Reducing the width of parking spaces might improve the numbers slightly but only benefits those citizens with small cars. How does that help the majority of citizens with SUV's and larger cars? 2) Approving and promoting a downtown housing project that doesn't have enough spaces for its own residents. How does this help the rest of us when we attempt to enjoy the downtown? 3) How about a hotel that may end up using some city garage parking? Come on guys, you're supposed to represent us. Please do so.