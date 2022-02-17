Jim Hutchins, Livermore
A judge recently ruled against Save Livermore Downtown in their lawsuit against the City and Eden Housing. The judge’s position was that the courts defer to the city to determine if projects comply with city regulations. Even if they clearly do not, the court is hesitant to override the City’s approvals. The ruling essentially means, in this case, that the judge won’t force the city to follow the rules it made, no matter how blatantly they are violated, since the City made the rules, and if it wishes to ignore them, the judge will not stand in its way.
This ruling is a great loss for the citizens, who now have no confidence the City, for favored entities like Eden Housing will abide by the same rules they force everyone else to comply with, opening the door for a two-tiered system. Save Livermore Downtown’s complaint listed multiple areas where the Eden Housing plan violates Livermore’s Downtown Plan and general housing regulations, but they have been given a free pass by the City Council to do so. Likewise with the recent approval for the hotel’s offsite parking lot, the lot’s location is prohibited by the Downtown Plan, but again, the City Council waved their hands and said it complies, then approved it.
When our elected representatives believe, they do not have to follow the rules, especially the ones they themselves created, then there is no rule of law. It is time for a new Council.