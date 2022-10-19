Ann O’Neil, Livermore
As a resident of the Tri-Valley for nearly 60 years, I am happy to have the opportunity to serve my community.
Ann O'Neil, Livermore
As a resident of the Tri-Valley for nearly 60 years, I am happy to have the opportunity to serve my community.
I joined CityServe of the Tri-Valley over a year ago, working in the former transportation office at the Pleasanton Senior Center on the rental assistance outreach team where we travel to visit clients who cannot come to us due to transportation and other issues, essentially meeting them ‘where they are.’
CityServe still has two offices: in Livermore as our hub for all services and Pleasanton for our senior services. Our Pleasanton office, originally located downtown on Main Street, did not have public access, so we relocated to the Senior Center a year ago, so Pleasanton residents had a better access point for support. We originally shared office space with Open Heart Kitchen and Senior Center staff. However, now that we joined together with Senior Support of Tri-Valley on Sept. 8, 2022, it was an easy transition. Now, our small Pleasanton team has combined with the original staff members for Senior Support. We are working closely together to maintain and expand the original senior programs offered by Senior Support prior to the pandemic, and we welcome all who are interested to drop in and get to know us; we are all still here and ready to serve!
