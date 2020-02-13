Several comments in the letters of Feb. 6 motivate me to again voice an opinion.
The City Plans offers Livermore a hotel that is architecturally undistinguished and unimaginative, while branded “boutique” because it sounds clever. But it is certainly not up-scale in any sense.
A boutique is a small shop dealing in fashionable clothing or accessories. The only distinctive accessory associated with the City Plan is orienting the east side of the hotel on a blank brick wall several stories high. Now that will surely lead patrons to say: “What a wonderful time I had in my Livermore wine country experience. I got to face a brick wall from the window of my hotel room and I had to hunt for a restaurant for breakfast, lunch, and dinner because the hotel didn’t have one. Of course, lunch and dinner didn’t really present a problem because there are many fine eateries within a few blocks of the hotel.”
It is not hard to contend with Jay Davis regarding his comments about the difference between plans and cartoons. Indeed, the city has a plan, but whether it is well-thought-out or not is certainly debatable. In fact, that is what the opponents of the City Plan have contended all along. That Davis labels the Central Park Plan a cartoon is unwarranted. Supporters of the Central Park Plan have not claimed that it is anything but a conceptual drawing to illustrate a far more aesthetically pleasing and likely more beneficial configuration of the project than the one the city is offering; a concept that proposes more of what the citizens have asked for, like a meaningful park area, than the city includes in its plan.
Obviously, should the City Plan be stopped by a “No” vote in the upcoming referendum, and a more acceptable, honestly vetted plan flow from resident participation, the appropriate engineering work must and will be undertaken before actual construction begins.
In this same issue, Mayor Marchand offers nine statements he called “facts.” His sixth fact was that the Central Park Group was a small number of Livermore residents that have “… used referendums and initiatives to make the outcomes favorable for them.” This “fact” is misleading because the referendum and initiative process was obtained through a petition effort and only provides the residents a legitimate voice in the planning process.
His seventh fact was that the location of the hotel by the Bankhead Theater was chosen in 2004. Given that “fact,” one is driven to suspect the reasons why the city council has fought so hard to keep the hotel in that location, and suggests that possibly the outreach efforts were intentionally structured to validate that decision, come what may.
His eighth fact is of little consequence. He might have overlooked the “fact” that the drawing isn’t a plan, it is a conceptual idea. As we used to say, “So on into the night!”